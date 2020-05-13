Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) Price Target Raised to $116.00

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an "equal weight" rating on the software maker's stock. Morgan Stanley's price target indicates a potential upside of 2.20% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Northland Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Proofpoint in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded shares of Proofpoint from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $140.73.

Shares of Proofpoint stock traded down $5.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.50. The company's stock had a trading volume of 15,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -36.76 and a beta of 1.41. Proofpoint has a 52 week low of $83.81 and a 52 week high of $133.58.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $249.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.52 million. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.09%. Proofpoint's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Darren Lee sold 1,728 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $198,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $868,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary Steele sold 20,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total value of $2,337,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,866 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,927,592.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,228 shares of company stock valued at $7,537,020 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CFM Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 0.3% in the first quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Proofpoint by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 30,689 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Proofpoint by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Proofpoint by 5.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,287 shares of the software maker's stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,218 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 96.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent 'drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Further Reading: What does an inverted yield curve signify?

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Economy Reopens

Anyone who pretends they know when the economy will reopen is not telling you the truth. And more importantly, what reopening the economy is going to look like is anybody’s guess. For certain we’re not going to be seeing anything that resembles business as usual. And more likely than not, this will not be the “V-shaped” recovery that some analysts are predicting.



Restaurants may be open, but seating capacity is likely to be limited as social distancing will remain the custom. Live sports may return, but it’s not unreasonable to expect that games will be played without fans, or at least with very few fans in attendance.



And there are other considerations as well. Workers will be allowed to go back to work, but after discovering the time value of working from home will they want to. And maybe equally as important, will employers want them to come into the office?



These are fascinating scenarios that will define the post-virus, pre-vaccine economy. But as an investor, you know that there are stocks you can buy right now that will be ready to flourish when the economy reopens.



On this list, we’re not looking at theme parks or airlines. They will come around, but slowly. Instead, we’ve picked seven stocks in different sectors that stand to benefit as the economy finds its new normal.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy Before the Economy Reopens".