Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PLUG. ValuEngine upgraded Plug Power from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Plug Power from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $5.41.

Shares of NASDAQ PLUG opened at $4.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.17 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 38.85% and a negative return on equity of 253.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Plug Power news, COO Keith Schmid sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,020 shares in the company, valued at $595,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 834,036 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.10, for a total transaction of $4,253,583.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 769,557 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,924,740.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,885,520 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,811 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 443.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,755 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.58% of the company's stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

