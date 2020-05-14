Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Power Integrations from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Shares of POWI stock traded down $3.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $97.84. 6,766 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,809. The stock's 50-day moving average is $93.88 and its 200-day moving average is $95.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.06. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $64.95 and a 52 week high of $111.56.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $106.74 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 45.82%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Power Integrations will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Power Integrations news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.63, for a total value of $2,132,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 971 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $102,644.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,455,514.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,648 shares of company stock valued at $4,459,964. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Power Integrations by 3.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,032 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,810 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 15,169 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 123,138 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,877,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,282 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 18,206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.19% of the company's stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

