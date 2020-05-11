Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Raised to Overweight at Stephens

Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Stephens from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 price target on the stock. Stephens' target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.52% from the company's current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Pilgrim's Pride from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra lowered their target price on Pilgrim's Pride from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BidaskClub raised Pilgrim's Pride from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Pilgrim's Pride from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. The company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $31.50.

Shares of PPC stock opened at $21.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.22. Pilgrim's Pride has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $33.67. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05.

Pilgrim's Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Pilgrim's Pride had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Pilgrim's Pride will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jayson Penn sold 3,988 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $88,972.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,471,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 78.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim's Pride by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company's stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim's Pride by 366.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 52,814 shares of the company's stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 41,496 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim's Pride by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,280,486 shares of the company's stock worth $41,033,000 after buying an additional 548,589 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim's Pride by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,717 shares of the company's stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim's Pride by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company's stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.91% of the company's stock.

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

