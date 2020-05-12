Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) Trading Up 8.5% Following Strong Earnings

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC)'s stock price was up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $4.56 and last traded at $4.32, approximately 6,373,840 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,458,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $154.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.67%. Prospect Capital's payout ratio is 84.71%.

PSEC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Prospect Capital from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Prospect Capital from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James cut Prospect Capital from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Prospect Capital from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the stock. Prospect Capital has a consensus rating of "Sell" and a consensus target price of $4.50.

In related news, CFO Dask Kristin Lea Van acquired 5,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.18 per share, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $254,925. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO M Grier Eliasek acquired 100,000 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.82 per share, with a total value of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,352,196 shares in the company, valued at $6,517,584.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 11,767,468 shares of company stock valued at $55,100,052. Company insiders own 25.80% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Prospect Capital by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 16,311 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 130,165 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 22,825 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 36,126 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,193 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,253,190 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $40,270,000 after purchasing an additional 238,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.74% of the company's stock.

The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Prospect Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

