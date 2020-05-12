Papa John's Int'l (NASDAQ:PZZA) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Papa John's Int'l from $61.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Papa John's Int'l from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Papa John's Int'l from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Papa John's Int'l from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Papa John's Int'l from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $73.79.

Papa John's Int'l stock opened at $83.10 on Tuesday. Papa John's Int'l has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $84.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,155.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Papa John's Int'l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $409.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.61 million. Papa John's Int'l had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Papa John's Int'l will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Papa John's Int'l news, CEO Robert Lynch acquired 7,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $398,150.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 75,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,226,489.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.58% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John's Int'l in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Papa John's Int'l in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Papa John's Int'l by 28.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,655 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its stake in shares of Papa John's Int'l by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,821 shares of the company's stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Papa John's Int'l in the fourth quarter worth $139,000.

About Papa John's Int'l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting.

