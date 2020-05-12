Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. They currently have a $158.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $120.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s price objective suggests a potential downside of 24.38% from the stock's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Quidel from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James downgraded Quidel from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Quidel from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Quidel from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $114.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $208.95 on Tuesday. Quidel has a 52-week low of $52.49 and a 52-week high of $210.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.93 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $112.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Quidel had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quidel will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 12,601 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $1,002,787.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Quidel by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,623,648 shares of the company's stock worth $256,620,000 after buying an additional 38,726 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Quidel by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,670,790 shares of the company's stock valued at $125,359,000 after purchasing an additional 34,390 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Quidel by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,194,054 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,590,000 after purchasing an additional 67,434 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Quidel by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,034,791 shares of the company's stock valued at $77,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Quidel during the fourth quarter valued at $62,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company's stock.

About Quidel

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

Recommended Story: Nikkei 225 Index

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Economy Reopens

Anyone who pretends they know when the economy will reopen is not telling you the truth. And more importantly, what reopening the economy is going to look like is anybody’s guess. For certain we’re not going to be seeing anything that resembles business as usual. And more likely than not, this will not be the “V-shaped” recovery that some analysts are predicting.



Restaurants may be open, but seating capacity is likely to be limited as social distancing will remain the custom. Live sports may return, but it’s not unreasonable to expect that games will be played without fans, or at least with very few fans in attendance.



And there are other considerations as well. Workers will be allowed to go back to work, but after discovering the time value of working from home will they want to. And maybe equally as important, will employers want them to come into the office?



These are fascinating scenarios that will define the post-virus, pre-vaccine economy. But as an investor, you know that there are stocks you can buy right now that will be ready to flourish when the economy reopens.



On this list, we’re not looking at theme parks or airlines. They will come around, but slowly. Instead, we’ve picked seven stocks in different sectors that stand to benefit as the economy finds its new normal.

View the "7 Stocks to Buy Before the Economy Reopens".