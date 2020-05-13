Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) Trading Down 3.6% Following Insider Selling

Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)'s share price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $182.49 and last traded at $175.98, 1,339,736 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 137% from the average session volume of 565,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $182.52.

Specifically, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 12,601 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $1,002,787.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,791 shares in the company, valued at $2,370,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,700 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $1,368,609.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,614,156.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Quidel from a "strong-buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub cut shares of Quidel from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Quidel in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quidel from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Quidel from a "neutral" rating to an "underweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $114.67.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Quidel had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,977 shares of the company's stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 70.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Quidel by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Quidel by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Quidel by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,524 shares of the company's stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quidel Company Profile (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

