Needham & Company LLC Boosts Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target to $118.00

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $118.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the software maker's stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.03% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on QLYS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Qualys from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Qualys from $93.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Qualys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Qualys from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Qualys from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Qualys currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $103.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $104.40 on Monday. Qualys has a twelve month low of $63.37 and a twelve month high of $111.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.36 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.88 and a 200-day moving average of $87.25.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Qualys had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Qualys will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.14, for a total transaction of $106,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 180,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,119,953.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Melissa B. Fisher sold 450 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $33,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 179,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,469,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,069 shares of company stock worth $3,452,184 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.30% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,196,200 shares of the software maker's stock worth $452,016,000 after buying an additional 44,533 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 995,318 shares of the software maker's stock worth $86,583,000 after buying an additional 8,234 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 588,378 shares of the software maker's stock worth $51,183,000 after buying an additional 65,056 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,064 shares of the software maker's stock worth $48,193,000 after buying an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,825 shares of the software maker's stock worth $38,669,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company's stock.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

