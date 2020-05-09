Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

QURE has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho reissued a "buy" rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uniqure from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on Uniqure from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Uniqure from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $84.64.

QURE opened at $59.75 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $52.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.72. Uniqure has a 12-month low of $36.20 and a 12-month high of $82.49. The company has a current ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.31.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.21. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 45.23% and a negative net margin of 1,991.17%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Uniqure will post -3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 9,376 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.87, for a total value of $533,213.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,918 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,648,696.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christian Klemt sold 15,750 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $823,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,805,038.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,877 shares of company stock worth $1,976,045. 2.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Uniqure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. Bamco Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Uniqure by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,570 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Uniqure by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,723 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Uniqure by 1,990.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,756 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Uniqure by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company's stock.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

