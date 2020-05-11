Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN)'s stock had its "equal weight" rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Stephens in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $19.00. Stephens' target price suggests a potential upside of 6.12% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RDFN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a "sector weight" rating for the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Sunday. Wedbush lowered their price target on Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $23.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $24.50 on Monday. Redfin has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $32.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -31.01 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.77 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 22.77% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. Redfin's quarterly revenue was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.16, for a total transaction of $54,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,688 shares of the company's stock, valued at $230,414.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 32,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $945,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,262,145.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 63,500 shares of company stock worth $1,548,260. Insiders own 8.20% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,760 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 41,060 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at $3,091,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Redfin by 45.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,451 shares of the company's stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at $368,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

