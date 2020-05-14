Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Sells $488,750.00 in Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) Director George L. Sing sold 850 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $575.00, for a total value of $488,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 120,415 shares of the company's stock, valued at $69,238,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $577.12 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $271.37 and a 1-year high of $581.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.53. The business's 50 day moving average is $520.75 and its 200-day moving average is $415.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $6.13 by $0.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 28.56%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 23.84 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $533.00 to $524.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $604.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $515.26.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGN. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $501,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

10 Great Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for Under $10

As the P/E ratios of most S&P 500 companies look very expensive and the stock market continues to regularly hit new all-time highs, it's very difficult for investors to find cheap stocks to buy now.



This goes for both share price, since most stocks are trading higher on a per-share basis, and valuation relative to earnings. Right now, the typical S&P 500 company is trading at about 25 times forward-looking earnings. Historically, S&P 500 companies have traded at about 15 times earnings in more normal markets.



While the S&P 500 as a whole is expensive, there are still a handful undervalued stocks that are trading at less than $10.00 per share. Value investing opportunities for value exist if you know where to look. Putting together a list of cheap stocks to buy now requires looking into some smaller, riskier, unloved or undiscovered parts of the market. These low-priced stocks might not look especially attractive today, but long-term investors stand to profit if they are willing to be patient and hold onto shares of these companies through multiple market cycles.



Some of these companies are great investing ideas because they're too small and too risky to attract the interest of most mutual funds and Wall Street money managers. Others have been beaten up by the market after a period of slowing earnings and profits, but are now trying to turn around and bounce back.



In this list, you might find marijuana stocks, dividend-paying stocks, large-cap stocks, growth stocks, small-cap stocks, and even some bitcoin stocks. While these low-priced stocks have a lot of differences, these 10 stock picks all share a common characteristic, a super-low share price of $10.00 or less.

View the "10 Great Cheap Stocks to Buy Now for Under $10".