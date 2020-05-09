Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) Downgraded by BidaskClub

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Regenxbio from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet raised Regenxbio from a "d+" rating to a "c-" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Regenxbio from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Regenxbio from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Regenxbio in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $70.40.

Shares of Regenxbio stock opened at $38.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.13. The firm's 50-day moving average is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average is $40.13. Regenxbio has a 1 year low of $20.03 and a 1 year high of $55.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 10.25 and a quick ratio of 10.25.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.21). Regenxbio had a negative net margin of 268.88% and a negative return on equity of 25.21%. The company had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. Regenxbio's revenue was up 1855.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Regenxbio will post -2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Vittal Vasista sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 223,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,928,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RGNX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Regenxbio by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,508 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $74,707,000 after purchasing an additional 43,156 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Regenxbio by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 654,776 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $26,826,000 after purchasing an additional 140,979 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Regenxbio by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 508,247 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $20,823,000 after purchasing an additional 20,393 shares during the period. Kam Lawrence purchased a new stake in Regenxbio during the 4th quarter worth about $19,078,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Regenxbio by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 461,222 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $18,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

Analysts Hate These 12 Stocks

When a single Wall Street analyst downgrades one of your stocks, you might think they are just having a bad day or have an incorrect investment thesis. One downgrade typically won't have a significant impact on the price of one of your stocks, but what if a company was repeatedly downgraded by analysts over the last 30, 60 or 90 days? You would know something is seriously wrong.



Today, we are inviting you to take a free exclusive look at our up-to-the-minute list of 12 "Most Downgraded" stocks. These are true strong sell stocks. Analysts are abandoning them in droves and issuing rare downgrades and sell ratings. If any of these stocks are lurking around in your portfolio, seriously consider whether or not they still belong in your portfolio. .

View the "Analysts Hate These 12 Stocks".