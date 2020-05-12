Insider Selling: Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) CFO Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Regenxbio Inc (NASDAQ:RGNX) CFO Vittal Vasista sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $20,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 213,715 shares in the company, valued at $8,548,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Vittal Vasista also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 8th, Vittal Vasista sold 7,000 shares of Regenxbio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.18, for a total value of $281,260.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, Vittal Vasista sold 3,000 shares of Regenxbio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $120,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RGNX traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.42. 559,261 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 504,609. Regenxbio Inc has a 12-month low of $20.03 and a 12-month high of $55.23. The company has a current ratio of 10.64, a quick ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 1.13. The business's fifty day moving average price is $34.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.15.

Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.21). Regenxbio had a negative return on equity of 27.84% and a negative net margin of 197.23%. The business had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1855.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Regenxbio Inc will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RGNX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Regenxbio from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Regenxbio in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub lowered Regenxbio from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Regenxbio in a report on Tuesday. They set a "sector perform" rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Regenxbio from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Regenxbio currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $70.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Regenxbio by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,508 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $74,707,000 after buying an additional 43,156 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Regenxbio by 9.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,503,346 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $48,679,000 after buying an additional 132,212 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Regenxbio by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 654,776 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $26,826,000 after buying an additional 140,979 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Regenxbio by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 508,247 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $20,823,000 after buying an additional 20,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kam Lawrence purchased a new stake in Regenxbio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,078,000. 80.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regenxbio

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene delivery platform.

