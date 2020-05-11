Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Increased to $100.00 by Analysts at Nomura

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Nomura from $80.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Nomura's price target suggests a potential upside of 12.06% from the company's current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROST. BidaskClub cut Ross Stores from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley restated a "buy" rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Citigroup upgraded Ross Stores from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Ross Stores from $137.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, MKM Partners restated a "buy" rating and set a $124.00 price objective (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $111.08.

Ross Stores stock traded down $2.22 on Monday, reaching $89.24. The company's stock had a trading volume of 34,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,802. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.80. The business's fifty day moving average price is $83.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.00. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $56.30 and a twelve month high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 50.11% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Ross Stores by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 44,349 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $5,163,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in Ross Stores by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,319 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,838 shares of the apparel retailer's stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. 86.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Story: Day Trading - Risk Worth the Reward?

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

Analysts Hate These 12 Stocks

When a single Wall Street analyst downgrades one of your stocks, you might think they are just having a bad day or have an incorrect investment thesis. One downgrade typically won't have a significant impact on the price of one of your stocks, but what if a company was repeatedly downgraded by analysts over the last 30, 60 or 90 days? You would know something is seriously wrong.



Today, we are inviting you to take a free exclusive look at our up-to-the-minute list of 12 "Most Downgraded" stocks. These are true strong sell stocks. Analysts are abandoning them in droves and issuing rare downgrades and sell ratings. If any of these stocks are lurking around in your portfolio, seriously consider whether or not they still belong in your portfolio. .

View the "Analysts Hate These 12 Stocks".