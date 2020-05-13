Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Price Target Raised to $50.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $50.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an "equal weight" rating on the technology company's stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.38% from the stock's current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on RPD. Robert W. Baird reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cowen cut their target price on Rapid7 from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Raymond James raised their target price on Rapid7 from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Sunday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Rapid7 from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $61.27.

RPD traded down $2.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.30. 311,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 753,590. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 1.10. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $31.34 and a fifty-two week high of $66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $43.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.33.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $94.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $93.82 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 54.33% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Rapid7 will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Peter Kaes sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total transaction of $449,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Kalowski sold 45,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $2,116,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,564 shares in the company, valued at $10,610,530.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 88,040 shares of company stock worth $4,409,305 over the last quarter. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 28.8% during the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 43,755 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 9,785 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 54.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,084 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 15.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,364 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 102.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 255,778 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $11,083,000 after purchasing an additional 129,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DC Investments Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rapid7 by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 21,159 shares of the technology company's stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company's stock.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides analytics solutions for security and information (IT) operations. Its vulnerability management solutions include InsightVM and Nexpose, which enable customers to assess and remediate their overall exposure to cyber risk; InsightAppSec, an insight platform based solution; AppSpider, an application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution.

