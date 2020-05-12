Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Revance is a Silicon Valley-based biotechnology company. The company is developing a portfolio of products for aesthetic medicine and underserved therapeutic specialties, including dermatology and neurology. Revance's science is based upon a proprietary TransMTS® peptide technology, which when combined with active drug molecules, may help address current unmet needs. Revance's initial focus is on developing daxibotulinumtoxinA, the company's highly purified botulinum toxin, for a broad spectrum of aesthetic and therapeutic indications, including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, DaxibotulinumtoxinA for Injection (RT002), is currently in development for the treatment of glabellar lines and cervical dystonia and has the potential to be the first long-acting neurotoxin. The company holds worldwide rights for all indications of RT002 injectable and RT001 topical and the pharmaceutical uses of the TransMTS technology platform. "

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group cut Revance Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $15.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Revance Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho restated a "buy" rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.52. 27,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 534,774. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.88 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.37.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.15 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVNC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 55.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of novel neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI), which is in phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; and in phase II clinical trials for the treatment of plantar fasciitis, adult upper limb spasticity, and chronic migraine.

