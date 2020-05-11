Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) PT Raised to $7.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an "equal weight" rating on the information technology services provider's stock. Morgan Stanley's price target points to a potential upside of 8.19% from the stock's current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SABR. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sabre from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Sabre from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer downgraded Sabre from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabre from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabre from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $15.93.

NASDAQ SABR traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.47. The company's stock had a trading volume of 1,952,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,232,876. The business's fifty day moving average price is $5.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.03. Sabre has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $25.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39 and a beta of 1.76.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $652.80 million. Sabre had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sabre will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Sabre by 586.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sabre during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sabre by 286.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Sabre by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,161 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sabre by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

About Sabre

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

