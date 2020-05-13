Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) Shares Down 9.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) traded down 9.3% on Wednesday after Cfra lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $8.00. Cfra currently has a hold rating on the stock. Sabre traded as low as $5.70 and last traded at $5.84, 9,779,124 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average session volume of 6,943,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sabre from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Sabre from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Sabre from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sabre from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. Sabre presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $14.94.

In other news, Director John C. Siciliano bought 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.54 per share, for a total transaction of $65,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,423 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $257,826.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Sabre by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,908 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Sabre by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,485 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Sabre by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,300 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,565 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 50,760 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company's fifty day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. Sabre had a negative net margin of 3.09% and a positive return on equity of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $659.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $652.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sabre Corp will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Company Profile (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Travel Network, Airline Solutions, and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

