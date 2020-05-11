Stephens Increases Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Price Target to $150.00

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Stephens from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an "equal weight" rating on the stock. Stephens' price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.35% from the company's current price.

SAFM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a "b-" rating to a "c" rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Buckingham Research restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $160.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $149.00.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $146.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.68. Sanderson Farms has a 12-month low of $102.13 and a 12-month high of $179.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.68.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.70). Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company had revenue of $823.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Sanderson Farms's revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.3% in the first quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company's stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 5,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the company's stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,853 shares of the company's stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

