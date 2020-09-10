Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $368.16 Million

Brokerages expect Spirit Airlines Incorporated (NASDAQ:SAVE) to post sales of $368.16 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Spirit Airlines' earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $346.90 million and the highest is $396.00 million. Spirit Airlines posted sales of $991.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 62.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks' sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported ($3.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($2.70) by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $138.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $118.50 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Spirit Airlines from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a "c-" rating to a "d+" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Spirit Airlines currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.50.

Shares of Spirit Airlines stock opened at $17.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.58. Spirit Airlines has a 1 year low of $7.01 and a 1 year high of $47.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 63.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,999 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 120.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,200 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 413.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,661 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 1,106.8% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 467.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,612 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares during the last quarter.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides low-fare airline services. The company operates approximately 600 daily flights to 77 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a fleet of 145 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 20 A320neos and 30 A321ceos.

