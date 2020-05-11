SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Raised to $317.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $313.00 to $317.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an "outperform" rating on the technology company's stock. Royal Bank of Canada's price objective points to a potential upside of 8.61% from the company's current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised SBA Communications from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of SBA Communications from a "b-" rating to a "c" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SBA Communications from $251.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on SBA Communications from $276.00 to $273.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $300.63.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $291.86 on Monday. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $199.22 and a 12 month high of $317.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $282.36 and a 200-day moving average of $259.34. The company has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,647.79 and a beta of 0.39.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($3.22). The company had revenue of $517.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $512.93 million. SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. SBA Communications's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,377 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.02, for a total value of $2,530,021.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,133,398.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 24,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.99, for a total value of $6,903,328.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 196,974 shares of company stock worth $57,529,904. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in SBA Communications by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company's stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,711 shares of the technology company's stock worth $9,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 266,045 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $64,114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,021 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses - site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

7 Stocks That Risk-Averse Investors Can Buy Now

If the title of this presentation piqued your interest, then you understand that there’s no such thing as risk-free investing. And that’s particularly true when you’re investing in stocks. The truth is sometimes the best thing that can happen is that your portfolio performs less badly than the market.



The goal of the risk-averse investor is not to avoid stocks, it’s to ensure that you retain the capital you gain, even if that means your portfolio does not grow as fast or as far as more aggressive stocks. You have to have a very low FOMO (fear of missing out) level.



With that in mind, there are still ways you can profit from this market without throwing caution to the wind. One is to look for stocks that have a low beta. Beta is a measure of a stock’s volatility in comparison to the rest of the market. A stock with a beta of 1, for example, means that investors can expect the price movement of the stock to be closely correlated to the market. A beta of more than 1 means the stock price will be more volatile (higher highs but lower lows).



What you’re looking for is a beta of less than 1. This means that the stock is less volatile than the broader market. While this may mean lower highs, it also generally means lower lows.



And many of these stocks are in defensive sectors. This means that their performance is consistent under both good and bad economic conditions.

View the "7 Stocks That Risk-Averse Investors Can Buy Now".