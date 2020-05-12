Duncan Cocroft Sells 410 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Director Duncan Cocroft sold 410 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $119,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,537 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,235,267. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Duncan Cocroft also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 26th, Duncan Cocroft sold 1,999 shares of SBA Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.76, for a total transaction of $583,228.24.

SBAC stock traded down $7.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $289.17. 665,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,189. SBA Communications Co. has a 1 year low of $199.22 and a 1 year high of $317.11. The firm's 50 day moving average is $284.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $260.06. The stock has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,671.67 and a beta of 0.39.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($3.22). SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $517.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $512.93 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. SBA Communications's payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

SBAC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $251.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $365.00 to $361.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $214.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $300.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 52.7% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 588 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 13.9% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,938 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 22.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,772 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 7.0% during the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 891 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 21.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 489 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 93.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses - site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

