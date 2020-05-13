Compass Point Boosts Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Price Target to $117.00

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Compass Point from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the bank's stock. Compass Point's price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.26% from the company's previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Signature Bank from $170.00 to $91.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine cut Signature Bank from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Signature Bank has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $122.08.

Signature Bank stock traded down $7.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.46. 19,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,313. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $68.98 and a fifty-two week high of $148.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.83.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.31). Signature Bank had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $362.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,150 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,207 shares of the bank's stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 457 shares of the bank's stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Signature Bank by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the bank's stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company's stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

