Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SEDG. Oppenheimer reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $141.00 to $133.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaredge Technologies from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Solaredge Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $121.93.

Shares of Solaredge Technologies stock opened at $117.73 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.67. Solaredge Technologies has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $143.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.45.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $431.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.16 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.94%. The business's revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Doron Inbar sold 11,667 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $1,596,628.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,379 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,115,316.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.51, for a total transaction of $2,302,827.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,349 shares in the company, valued at $5,905,327.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,971 shares of company stock worth $10,274,743. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 405 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in Solaredge Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Solaredge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

