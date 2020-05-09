Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SFM. TheStreet raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a "c+" rating to a "b-" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.77.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $25.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average of $18.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 34,454 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $828,963.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,735.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 2,778 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $69,672.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,753 shares of the company's stock, valued at $670,965.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,390 shares of company stock valued at $1,000,983 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 827.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 870.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,406 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,114.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company's stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

6 Stocks That Will Benefit From a Dovish Federal Reserve

The quaint correction that was labeled the “tech wreck” of 2018 seems like a distant memory to investors. What also seems like a distant memory is any thought of the Federal Reserve raising interest rates.



At the end of 2018, the Federal Reserve had raised its benchmark federal funds rate. With the trade dispute with China dragging on, there was increasing pressure on the Fed to lower interest rates. When interest rates are lower, stocks will generally rise as investors have no other option for growth.



In July 2019, the doves got their wish. But in a move that now seems to be a “what did they know move”, the Fed dropped rates again in October. The market soared to record highs in January and early February. Since mid-February however, the market has fallen dramatically, and the Fed juiced the market one more time by cutting rates down to levels not seen since the financial crisis.



None of us know for sure when the U.S. economy will be opened up. And while stocks are still a good investment, not every stock is a smart investment at this time. But some stocks perform well when interest rates are falling and that’s why we’ve prepared this presentation.



These six stocks stand to benefit from both low-interest rates and the unique economic conditions being brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic.

View the "6 Stocks That Will Benefit From a Dovish Federal Reserve".