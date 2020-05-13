Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) CEO George Makris, Jr. Acquires 9,000 Shares

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) CEO George Makris, Jr. bought 9,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.37 per share, with a total value of $147,330.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 431,346 shares in the company, valued at $7,061,134.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SFNC traded down $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $14.51. 646,909 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,469. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.22. Simmons First National had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $249.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $210.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. Simmons First National's dividend payout ratio is presently 24.91%.

SFNC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Simmons First National from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their target price for the company from $29.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Simmons First National from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Simmons First National from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 23,103 shares of the bank's stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 397.5% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,458 shares of the bank's stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 6,758 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,867 shares of the bank's stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 17,556 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,618 shares of the bank's stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 19,243 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,911 shares of the bank's stock valued at $39,486,000 after buying an additional 219,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.40% of the company's stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

