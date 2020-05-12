Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focuses on research and development of genomic therapies as well as develops medicines for patient with genetic diseases. The Company's product pipeline includes SB-525, SB-FIX, SB-318, SB-913, SB-728-T and SB-728-HSPC. Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as Sangamo BioSciences Inc., is based in Richmond, United States. "

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wedbush restated a "hold" rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sangamo Therapeutics has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $11.83.

SGMO stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.01. 244,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,033. Sangamo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $13.33. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 2.16.

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.73 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, Director Stephen George Dilly sold 15,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total transaction of $90,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGMO. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 134,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 61,945 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 46,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 14,615 shares during the period. 67.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics Company Profile

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in genome editing, gene therapy, gene regulation, and cell therapy. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression or gene regulation.

