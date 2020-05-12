Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Scientific Games from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine raised Scientific Games from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Scientific Games from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Scientific Games from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Scientific Games has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGMS traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $12.39. 989,391 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,706. The firm's 50-day moving average is $9.61 and its 200 day moving average is $20.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.46. Scientific Games has a 1-year low of $3.76 and a 1-year high of $31.63.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.48 million. Scientific Games had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Scientific Games will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Scientific Games news, CEO Barry L. Cottle acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.34 per share, for a total transaction of $51,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,249 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,046,914.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 40.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SGMS. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Scientific Games by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,703 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in Scientific Games by 21.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Scientific Games in the first quarter valued at about $884,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Scientific Games by 34.3% in the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,845 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Scientific Games by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,500 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.85% of the company's stock.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

