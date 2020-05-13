Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Shares Down 6.5% Following Analyst Downgrade

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS)'s stock price traded down 6.5% during trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $11.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Scientific Games traded as low as $11.58 and last traded at $10.89, 55,982 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,780,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.65.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on SGMS. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $25.50.

In related news, CEO Barry L. Cottle acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.34 per share, with a total value of $51,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,046,914.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,149 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 61.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 2.46. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.90.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $725.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.48 million. Scientific Games had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Scientific Games Corp will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

