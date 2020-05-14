Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) Lifted to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) was upgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an "underperform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $50.00 price objective on the insurance provider's stock, up from their prior price objective of $49.00. Credit Suisse Group's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.55% from the company's previous close.

SIGI has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Selective Insurance Group from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $60.00.

SIGI stock opened at $42.90 on Thursday. Selective Insurance Group has a one year low of $37.05 and a one year high of $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.87. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.72.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.18). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company had revenue of $664.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Selective Insurance Group will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 87.0% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 1,400.0% in the first quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 3,000 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

