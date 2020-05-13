Insider Selling: Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Director Sells 84,750 Shares of Stock

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $474,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 515,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,887,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ SIRI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.22. 42,757,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,136,160. The company has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $7.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average of $6.43.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Sirius XM had a net margin of 13.06% and a negative return on equity of 153.53%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Sirius XM's dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 710,989 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 376,287 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 175,008 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $801,000. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, New England Professional Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.80% of the company's stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SIRI. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $7.25 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Sirius XM from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a "hold" rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $6.99.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

