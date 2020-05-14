SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $221.93.

SIVB opened at $159.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.59. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $826.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.92 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 15.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SVB Financial Group news, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total transaction of $192,160.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,230,276.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,192 shares of company stock worth $1,855,790. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 113 shares of the bank's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 77.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 204 shares of the bank's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the bank's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company's stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

