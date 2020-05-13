SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Insider Michael Descheneaux Sells 1,050 Shares

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,050 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.01, for a total value of $192,160.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,115 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,230,276.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SIVB traded down $8.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.02. 28,103 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 619,924. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $170.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.80. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $826.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.92 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 15.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.44 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIVB. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank's stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,290,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,627 shares of the bank's stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.29% of the company's stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SIVB. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $312.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $260.00 to $154.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $221.93.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

