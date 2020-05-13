SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $27.00 target price on the transportation company's stock. Zacks Investment Research's target price suggests a potential upside of 12.45% from the stock's previous close.

According to Zacks, "Plummeting air-travel demand due to the coronavirus pandemic hurt SkyWest's results forfirst-quarter 2020. The COVID19-related issues caused the load factor to decline 11.1 percentage points to 67.5%. Despite the prevalent headwinds, quarterly revenues not only surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but also increased year over year on inclusion of 16 E175 aircraft since first-quarter 2019. The carrier reported a 2.2% increase in block hours (a measure of aircraft utilization) during the first quarter. As part of its fleet modernization process, as of Mar 31, 2020, SkyWest had placed 16 of 29 CRJ700 aircraft under a previously announced lease agreement with10-year lease term. SkyWest exited the first quarter with a cash balance worth $578 million, up 11.2% sequentially and expects to receive roughly $438 million as federal help."

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SKYW. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SkyWest from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on SkyWest from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. BidaskClub raised SkyWest from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of SkyWest in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on SkyWest from $75.00 to $40.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. The company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $55.00.

SkyWest stock traded down $1.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.01. The stock had a trading volume of 53,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $25.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.44. SkyWest has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $66.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.86.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.32). SkyWest had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $729.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. The firm's revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that SkyWest will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jerry C. Atkin bought 15,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.90 per share, with a total value of $587,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 430,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,327,357.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert J. Simmons purchased 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.64 per share, with a total value of $102,560.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 31,287 shares of company stock valued at $991,050. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in shares of SkyWest by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,736 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SkyWest by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest's airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

