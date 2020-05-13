Graham Smith Sells 500 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Stock

Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) Director Graham Smith sold 500 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,908,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Splunk stock traded down $7.27 on Wednesday, hitting $149.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,306,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.56 and a beta of 1.52. Splunk Inc has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $176.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.28 and a 200-day moving average of $140.61.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.34 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

SPLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Splunk from $179.00 to $140.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Splunk from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Splunk from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $165.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 553.3% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the first quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 1,513.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 242 shares of the software company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

