SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Cut to $10.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $10.50 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an "outperform" rating on the semiconductor company's stock. Credit Suisse Group's target price indicates a potential upside of 29.70% from the company's previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPWR. UBS Group lowered their target price on SunPower from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub upgraded SunPower from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SunPower from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded SunPower from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered SunPower from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $9.04.

SunPower stock opened at $7.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.14. SunPower has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $16.04.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $449.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.92 million. SunPower's revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S.A. Total bought 676,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $6,231,486.00. Also, EVP Douglas J. Richards sold 12,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total value of $117,515.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,591.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,748,553 shares of company stock worth $22,902,084 and sold 59,577 shares worth $535,321. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in SunPower by 14.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in SunPower in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in SunPower by 27.5% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 16,044 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in SunPower by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,314 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.65% of the company's stock.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

