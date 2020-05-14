STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a "c+" rating to a "b" rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a "buy" rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $56.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAAR Surgical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. The company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $39.75.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $35.57 on Tuesday. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $22.84 and a 12-month high of $42.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 131.75 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.80 and a 200 day moving average of $34.81.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The company had revenue of $35.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $34.90 million. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 46,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $1,821,078.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,254,961.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Samuel J. Gesten sold 2,742 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.42, for a total transaction of $75,185.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,873 shares in the company, valued at $1,175,577.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,118 shares of company stock worth $1,971,737 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.30% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $4,396,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 935 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in STAAR Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,149 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

