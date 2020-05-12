B. Riley Trims Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Target Price to $13.00

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at B. Riley from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley's price target would suggest a potential upside of 135.93% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $21.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Hospitality Properties Trust from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.00.

SVC stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.51. 50,233 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,873,282. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Hospitality Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $3.59 and a 52 week high of $26.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.01.

Hospitality Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.15). Hospitality Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $483.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.86 million. As a group, analysts predict that Hospitality Properties Trust will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Hospitality Properties Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,801 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 112,564 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,400 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,580 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Hospitality Properties Trust by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,351 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.69% of the company's stock.

Hospitality Properties Trust Company Profile

Hospitality Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and travel centers located in 45 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and Canada. HPT's properties are operated under long term management or lease agreements. HPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

