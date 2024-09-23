So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Earns Neutral Rating from Citigroup

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $0.80 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $1.50. Citigroup's price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.84% from the company's previous close.

So-Young International Price Performance

Shares of SY stock opened at $0.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.04. So-Young International has a 1 year low of $0.69 and a 1 year high of $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.90.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. So-Young International had a return on equity of 1.32% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $56.06 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of So-Young International

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in So-Young International stock. Superstring Capital Management LP acquired a new position in So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 796,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,003,000. So-Young International accounts for about 0.7% of Superstring Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Superstring Capital Management LP owned about 0.75% of So-Young International at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for consumption healthcare services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers So-Young Mobile App that offers users medical aesthetic knowledge and experience to reach an informed medical aesthetic treatment decision and make reservations for treatment with medical professionals and medical aesthetic institutions; So-Young Beauty which provides similar interfaces and functions as the mobile app, as well as serves as additional access points to the platform; and medical aesthetic community content through its website soyoung.com.

Further Reading

