Kiva A. Allgood Sells 300 Shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Stock

Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Director Kiva A. Allgood sold 300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $20,142.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $413,515.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Synaptics stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.46. 730,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 771,121. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.43 and a beta of 1.08. Synaptics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $26.34 and a fifty-two week high of $84.75.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $328.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.10 million. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 18.63% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. Synaptics's revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SYNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Synaptics from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Synaptics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Synaptics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a "hold" rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $67.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company's stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

