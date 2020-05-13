Morgan Stanley Boosts Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Price Target to $33.00

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an "overweight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.36% from the company's previous close.

TENB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Tenable from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenable from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Tenable from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Tenable from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $32.58.

Shares of Tenable stock traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.88. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,237. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 1.82. Tenable has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $32.01.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.10. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 73.89% and a negative net margin of 26.68%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,533 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $42,663.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,375,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at $38,282,335.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 89,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $2,612,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 268,565 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,855,526.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,824 shares of company stock worth $4,427,764. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter worth $90,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company's stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company's stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

