Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Shares Down 1.2%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.70 and last traded at $1.70. 7,325,389 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 24,960,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.72.

Get Tilray alerts: Sign Up

Tilray Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.88.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.20 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 30.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The company's revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilray during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tilray in the second quarter worth $33,000. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tilray, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tilray wasn't on the list.

While Tilray currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here