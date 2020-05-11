Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Mizuho from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the travel company's stock. Mizuho's target price indicates a potential upside of 0.50% from the company's previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TRIP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a "hold" rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI reissued a "hold" rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tripadvisor presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $29.52.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP opened at $17.91 on Monday. Tripadvisor has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $49.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm's 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.75.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The travel company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Tripadvisor's revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Kaufer bought 44,444 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.73 per share, for a total transaction of $965,768.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 645,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,025,302.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 10,608 shares of the travel company's stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 1.8% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 33,482 shares of the travel company's stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,467 shares of the travel company's stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,089 shares of the travel company's stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Tripadvisor by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 19,142 shares of the travel company's stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.02% of the company's stock.

About Tripadvisor

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

