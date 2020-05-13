W. Sharps Robert Sells 3,500 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Stock

T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $411,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 476,176 shares of the company's stock, valued at $55,950,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

TROW stock traded down $3.32 on Wednesday, hitting $109.43. 475,999 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,671,238. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $139.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.22% and a net margin of 33.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. T. Rowe Price Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TROW. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised T. Rowe Price Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $108.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,051,071 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,860,339,000 after acquiring an additional 365,536 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,261,418 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $1,002,028,000 after acquiring an additional 422,968 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,323,806 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $525,951,000 after acquiring an additional 137,273 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $286,226,000. Finally, Provident Trust Co. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,030,238 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $247,364,000 after acquiring an additional 127,325 shares during the period. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

20 "Past Their Prime" Stocks to Dump From Your Portfolio

Did you know the S&P 500 as we know it today does not look anything close to what it looked like 30 years ago? In 1987, IBM, Exxon, GE, Shell, AT&T, Merck, Du Pont, Philip Morris, Ford and GM had the largest market caps on the S&P 500. ExxonMobil is the only company on that list to remain in the top 10 in 2017. Even just 15 years ago, companies like Radio Shack, AOL, Yahoo and Blockbuster were an important part of the S&P 500. Now, these companies no longer exist as public companies.



As the years go by, some companies lose their luster and others rise to the top of the markets. We've already seen this in the last few decades with tech companies surpassing industrial and energy companies that once dominated the S&P 500. It's hard to know what the next mega trend will be that will knock Apple, Google and Amazon off the top rankings of the S&P 500, but we do know that companies won't stay on the S&P 500 forever.



We've identified 20 companies that are past their prime. They aren't at risk of a near-term delisting from the S&P 500, but they are showing negative earnings growth for the next several years. If you own any of these stocks, consider selling them now before they become the next Yahoo, Radio Shack, Blockbuster, AOL and are sold off for a fraction of their former value.

View the "20 "Past Their Prime" Stocks to Dump From Your Portfolio".