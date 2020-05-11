Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) was downgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

TTD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pivotal Research reissued a "buy" rating and set a $345.00 price target (up from $267.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $175.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trade Desk from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut Trade Desk from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. The stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $269.00.

NASDAQ TTD opened at $315.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 124.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business's fifty day moving average is $219.83 and its 200 day moving average is $246.20. Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $136.00 and a fifty-two week high of $327.35.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $160.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.10 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 17.44%. Trade Desk's quarterly revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director Thomas Falk sold 28,825 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.22, for a total value of $8,077,341.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,981,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 3,405 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $698,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,998 shares in the company, valued at $6,149,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,719 shares of company stock worth $35,241,593. Insiders own 13.12% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 131.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 234 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

