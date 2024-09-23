Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Given Neutral Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $110.00 price objective on the technology company's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.30% from the company's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Trade Desk from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Trade Desk to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $108.71.

Trade Desk Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.59. The company had a trading volume of 383,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,097. The stock has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 271.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.48. The company's 50 day moving average price is $98.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.08. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $60.23 and a 52-week high of $111.80.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $29,533,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,832 shares of the company's stock, valued at $39,682,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 283,429 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total transaction of $29,533,301.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,682,694.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total value of $13,778,500.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,236 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,337,951.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 596,748 shares of company stock valued at $61,010,053. Insiders own 10.18% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,003,666,000 after acquiring an additional 818,568 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,852,700 shares of the technology company's stock worth $278,623,000 after purchasing an additional 270,800 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Trade Desk by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,419,355 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $211,500,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Trade Desk by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,214,832 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $159,379,000 after purchasing an additional 209,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 3.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,898,159 shares of the technology company's stock worth $165,937,000 after buying an additional 59,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company's stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

