Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) VP Ahmad Bahai Sells 3,185 Shares

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares in the company, valued at $3,139,805.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ahmad Bahai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 27th, Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of Texas Instruments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00.

Shares of TXN traded down $2.62 on Wednesday, hitting $109.07. The company's stock had a trading volume of 4,652,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,592,548. The company has a market capitalization of $105.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.91.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 57.45% and a net margin of 35.17%. Texas Instruments's revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Longbow Research assumed coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a "neutral" rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $123.13.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,102 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 54,948 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $7,049,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,637 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

Featured Article: Oversold

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

15 Energy Stocks Analysts Love the Most

There are more than 450 energy companies traded on public markets. Given the sheer number of pipeline companies, power plant operators, oil and gas production companies and other energy stocks, it can be hard to identify which energy companies are going to outperform the market.



Fortunately, Wall Street's brightest minds have already done this for us. Every year, analyst issue approximately 8,000 distinct recommendations for energy companies. Analysts don't always get their "buy" ratings right, but it's worth taking a hard look when several analysts from different brokerages and research firm are giving "strong buy" and "buy" ratings to the same energy stock.



This slide show lists the 15 energy companies that have the highest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.

View the "15 Energy Stocks Analysts Love the Most".