Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at UBS Group

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its price target increased by UBS Group from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the financial services provider's stock. UBS Group's target price indicates a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Compass Point upped their price objective on Virtu Financial from $23.50 to $28.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Virtu Financial from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Virtu Financial from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $24.31.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock traded down $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.80. 194,996 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 880,758. Virtu Financial has a twelve month low of $14.94 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -46.52 and a beta of -0.46. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks' consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $563.55 million. Virtu Financial had a positive return on equity of 13.98% and a negative net margin of 3.83%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 176.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,884 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $77,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

