Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) Downgraded by William Blair

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) was downgraded by William Blair from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VRTU. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtusa from a "strong-buy" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub lowered Virtusa from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Virtusa from $60.00 to $40.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Virtusa in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $49.43.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTU opened at $31.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.71. Virtusa has a 52-week low of $19.48 and a 52-week high of $54.41.

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.15). Virtusa had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 13.31%. Analysts forecast that Virtusa will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Virtusa news, insider Samir Dhir sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.10, for a total transaction of $128,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,642 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,097,308.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Roger Keith Modder sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.95, for a total value of $489,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,728 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Virtusa by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,844 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Virtusa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Virtusa by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,445 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Virtusa by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,587 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Virtusa by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,093 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $2,089,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

